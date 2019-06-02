Union Minister ‘forgiven’

SHILLOG: The director of The Least of These, Aneesh Daniel said that there was no doctrine of any political party during the making of the movie about the heinous murder of Graham Staines in 1999 in Odisha.

Commenting on media reports about the newly elected MP from Odisha Pratap Sarangi’s involvement in 1999 murder case that shook the nation,

the director said there is no political angle and no finger was raised against any political party in the movie.

‘We should let the law take its own course. People have elected him and we should respect the people’s mandate’ the director said.

Graham’s wife, Gladys has forgiven the perpetrators, he added.