SMB gets deadline to withdraw notice

SHILLONG: The Harijan Panchayat Committee has issued a seven-day deadline to the Shillong Municipal Board to withdraw the notices it has issued to all units in Harijan Colony failing which they would file a contempt plea in the Court.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the Secretary of the Committee, Gurjit Singh, said that the residents of the colony consides the issuance of notices to them as illegal, unlawful and deliberate violation by the Board.

He reiterated that the High Court had earlier directed not to disturb the residents of the colony in any manner, adding that the Board issued notices on the same day on which the matter pertaining to the issue was listed in the Court.

He said that the order of the Court of February 2 was not challenged by the government in appeal but they filed a review petition

Stating that the state government is hell-bent on dislocating the residents who are residing there for more than 150 years as per the declaration issued by the Syiem of Hima Mylliem, he added that the Board does not have any documentary proof to evict them from their premises and hence they have now issued notice to the settlers to collect their documents and take action.