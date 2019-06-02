‘PUBG has turned gaming industry upside down’

SHILLONG: Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds or ‘PUBG’, has of late emerged as one of the most-watched battle-royale games cutting across barriers of age.

However, concerns have also been raised over the fact that many children are getting addicted to the game which somehow affects their sleep, studies and even their health.

As far as Meghalaya is concerned, police said that there has been no reported adverse fallout of PUBG as of now.

B K Mishra,a police official, who has solved many a cyber case and who frequently writes on cyber related crime and internet games, when asked about PUBG games and how to avoid getting addicted, said that this critically acclaimed multiplayer online battle royale video game designed by Brendan Greene has turned the gaming industry upside down for good.

He suggested that parents can try to address the issue only after understanding the root cause of the unhealthy attachment to the game even as he added that parents should not use mobile phones and games to keep their children occupied.

Urging the parents to bond with their children and be vigilant, he added that the parents need to engage the children in positive gaming and other activities

‘Plan a day every week as Digital Detox Day — this applies to both parents and children,’ he said.

It may be mentioned that the game made over USD 4.6 billion approximately within the first 6 months of its launch in March 2017 and soon it became one of the most watched and played video games on platforms like Twich and YouTube.