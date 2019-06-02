No power cuts from today till September

SHILLONG: With NEEPCO suspending power regulation, the state government will withdraw power cuts from Sunday till September this year.

There were many hours of power cuts imposed by Meghalaya Power Distribution Corporation Limited (MePDCL) throughout the state for several months.

Though chief minister Conrad Sangma on Friday night displayed a letter of NEEPCO in his twitter account regarding the relief and thanked the power department, MeECL, power minister James Sangma besides NEEPCO, the arrangement to pay the pending dues of over Rs 620 crore is by way of a bank guarantee.

An official source said that through Escrow bank guarantee, NEEPCO plans to realise the pending dues.

Escrow is a contractual arrangement through a bank in which money is exchanged to NEEPCO by the state government.