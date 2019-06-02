No issue if CAB is state subject, says A L Hek

SHILLONG: BJP Minister A L Hek has reiterated that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB), should be a state subject and he would take up the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi if the NDA government at the Centre insists on the bill.

According to him, if the bill is made a state subject, there would be no issue. “I have not taken up the matter since the idea is shelved as of now,” he said.

It may be mentioned that following widespread violent protests in the North East after the contentious bill was implemented in Lok Sabha, the Centre did not table the bill in Rajya Sabha.

Earlier, Hek said that the party had worked hard to win the election from Shillong but failed to garner votes as expected.

The BJP managed to get around 76000 votes from Shillong and 31000 votes from Tura in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections.

“North East is a part of India and there should be equal development in all parts of the country”, Hek said.