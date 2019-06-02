Mercury crosses 50°C mark in Rajasthan, no respite until next week

New Delhi: Scorching heatwave conditions gripped large swathes of the country Saturday as the mercury crossed the 50-degree mark in Rajasthan’s Churu, while several other places endured maximum temperatures markedly above normal with the weatherman saying there will be no respite until next week.

The national capital battled weather conditions in the “red category” as the maximum temperature recorded at the Palam observatory was 46.1°C, according to the India Meteorological Department. The Safdarjung observatory recorded a maximum of 43.5°C.

The India Meteorological Department Friday issued the highest “red-colour” warning for the city. Mahesh Palawat of the Skymet Weather said heatwave conditions will persist in Delhi for another week and the maximum temperature will hover around 46 degrees Celsius.

Churu in the western part of the desert state of Rajasthan was the hottest placed in the country at 50.8 degrees Celsius, nine notches above normal, according to the met department office in Jaipur.

The entire state reeled under intense heatwave conditions with Ganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer and Kota recording their maximums at 49, 47.9, 47.2 and 46 degrees Celsius.

Jodhpur, Jaipur and Barmer registered their maximum day temperatures at 45.6, 45.2, 44.5 degrees Celsius.

In Uttar Pradesh, the highest maximum temperature was recorded in Banda at 48.4 degrees Celsius. Several areas in the state reeled under heatwave conditions. The IMD said heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail over Rajasthan, Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh during the next five days and over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and south Uttar Pradesh during the next three.

A heat wave is usually declared when the maximum temperature remains above 45 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days. Heatwave conditions intensified in Punjab and Haryana also, with Narnaul (Haryana) sizzling at 47.2 degrees Celsius. Hisar experienced blistering heatwave conditions at 45.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, as per a meteorological department report.

In Punjab, Amritsar and Ludhiana reeled under severe heatwave conditions with 45.7 and 44.1 degrees Celsius, up by five degrees above normal, respectively. Union Territory Chandigarh, the common capital of Punjab and Haryana, sizzled at 42.4 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal. In the hill state of Himachal Pradesh, at least four places recorded their maximum temperatures in excess of 40 degrees Celsius.

The hottest place in the state was Una at 44.9 followed by Bilaspur 43, Hamirpur 40.6, Mandi 40.5 degrees Celsius. (PTI)