Many countries keen to replicate MHIS, says Hek

SHILLONG: The presidents of Zambia and Kenya are highly impressed with the Megha Health Insurance Scheme (MHIS) model conceived by Meghalaya and now being implemented in the state in convergence with Ayushman Bharat.

The scheme received appreciation from the two Presidents when Meghalaya Health and Family Welfare Minister AL Hek attended a conference on people-public partnership global healthcare delivery at Geneva in Switzerland.

Hek spoke about the MHIS in one of the discussions in the conference about health financing.

Talking to media persons here, he informed that apart from the presidents of Zambia and Kenya,many other countries wanted to know as to how India with such a huge population can implement a health insurance scheme where each family is insured with an amount of Rs 5 lakh

Hek explained to the delegates that in Meghalaya the scheme is being implemented for a population of 35 lakh.

According to Hek, many countries are keen to develop a model like MHIS.

“They want to come here and see the model, Hek said.

By utilising the existing RSBY framework, Meghalaya will provide health insurance to all persons who are residents of the state excluding state and central government employees.

The scheme was launched a few years back with an objective to provide financial aid to all the citizens of the state at the time of hospitalisation and reduce the out-of-pocket expenses of the residents.

Now, Megha Health Insurance Scheme – Phase IV works in convergence with Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana which was an initiative launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the September 23, 2018.

This convergence brings about an enhanced coverage of up to Rs 5,00,000 per family on a floater basis with no restrictions on family size and age. Beneficiaries are being issued an individual card/E-card on approval of their identification.

Approved beneficiaries under the scheme (known as Golden Records) can avail benefits in all MHIS and PMJAY empanelled hospitals in the state and identified health facilities/hospitals across the country.