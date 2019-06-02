Friendly football match held

SHILLONG: A friendly football match was played between AF Station Laitkor Peak & a combined team of local villages surrounding AF Station. This was one of the initiatives taken by AF Station Laitkor Peak for enhancing civil- military cooperation with local villages. Players from six villages of Pomlakari participated in the match which was played at Katre Stadium at AF station Laitkor Peak on June 1. The match was witnessed by senior functionaries of the AF station along with Air warriors and local villagers including the village heads. It was intensely contested match as both teams displayed outstanding sportsman spirit amidst the enthusiastic cheering by the supporters. The local village team emerged as the winner in a very keenly contested match.