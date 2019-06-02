First day of IGU East Zone Amateur Feeder Tour concludes

SHILLONG: The first day of the 11th leg of the IGU East Zone Amateur Feeder Tour ended on Saturday. With a total turnout of almost 50 participants, the tournament holds significance as the tour is almost reaching its end. Despite the warning of 80% precipitation, the weather seemed to be supporting the golfers with a clear blue sky and with the golf course being in top-notch condition, the golfers had an enjoyable round on day-1. The support of the Shillong Club Ltd. (Golf Section) and the Meghalaya Golf Promoters’ Society (MGPS) has been a great help for the tournament.The tour is divided under 5 categories including Amateur, Mid – Amateur, Senior, Super Senior and Ladies. Special categories for the juniors were added this time including both 18 and 9 holes, respectively.Khokon Mollah of Kolkata leads the amateur category with a score of 72 followed closely by Pratham Choudhary from Jamshedpur with a score of 73.Both Dr. K I Singh and Brightstar Kurbah share the lead under the Mid-Amateur category with a score of 78.The Senior category will witness a serious competition as well with only 1 shot difference between Girish Chandra Das and Tony Curtis Lyngdoh.