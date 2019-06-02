Afghan put 207 on board

Bristol: It was batting heroics of Rashid Khan 27 off 11 and Mujeeb Ur Rahman 13 off 9 in the end taking Afghanistan score towards a decent total of 207 all out in 38.2 overs in the opening match against Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup here on Saturday.

Rahmat Shah 43 off 60 with 6 fours and Najibullah Zadran 51 off 49 with 7 fours and 2 sixes and then later on contribution by skipper Gulbadin Naib 31 off 33 ( 4 fours and 1 six) shaped the innings for Afghan team.

Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins picked early wickets of openers Mohammad Shahzad and Hazratullah Zazai for a duck in the first and second over.

Mohammad Shahzad faced 3 balls without opening his account after being bowled out by Satrc while Hazratullah Zazai from his 2 balls faced similar fate when caught behind by wicketkeeper Carey in Cummins spell as both batsmen struggled with their footwork.

After departure of Mohammad Shahzad, Hazratullah Zazai came in and along with Rahmat Shah added just 5 runs for second wicket, but Hazratullah Zazai had to exit in the second over. At one point of time it looked Afghanistan would have a similar fate like Sri Lanka who were bundled out for 136 by New Zealand.

Hashmatullah Shahidi and Rahmat Shah put up a brave effort and went on to add 51 runs stand for third wicket.

But Shahidi fell to Zampa after being stumped by Carey in the 14th over. Shahidi scored 18 off 34 balls which included 3 fours.

Sixth wicket partnership between Gulbadin Naib and Najibullah Zadran gave Afghanistan some hope to take their score at least to a decent total adding 83 runs on board.

But then Stoinis grabbed two wickets of Gulbadin Naib and Najibullah Zadran in the 34th over. Naib 31 off 33 hit 4 fours and a six while Zadra brilliant half century 51 off 49 balls included 7 fours and 2 sixes.

As wickets kept falling Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman remained ferocious and hammered Australian bowlers towards boundaries.

But both went down in the 38th and 39th over, but took their team towards a decent total of 207. Pat Cummins 3/40, Zampa 3/60, Stoinis 2/37 and Starc 1/31 were the wicket takers for Australia. (UNI)