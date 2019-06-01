Youth found dead near field in Ampati

TURA: A twenty year old man was found dead near a field close to the Ampati police station in South West Garo Hills district on Saturday morning.Cattle grazers who had taken their herd towards the area in the morning spotted the body lying on the ground and immediately alerted police.The victim has been identified as Hajikia R Marak of Bolsalgre village under Ampati police station jurisdiction.Police have informed that though the body did not bear any physical marks of injury, blood was found around the mouth and a post mortem is being conducted to ascertain the cause of death.