Tripura minister Burman removed for poor show: BJP

AGARTALA: Tripura Health and Family Welfare Minister Sudip Roy Burman, 53, was removed from his post on the basis of his performance, a BJP leader said here on Saturday.



On the other hand, engineer-turned-politician Burman said he accepted the Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s decision and would work for the party.



“After scrutinising his performance as minister and role in the party, Chief Minister and party President Biplab Kumar Deb removed Burman from the ministry,” said Tripura BJP spokesman Nabendu Bhattacharjee.



Remarking that after panchayat elections the Chief Minister may expand and reshuffle his council of ministers, Bhattacharjee said the party was against poor performance and indiscipline.



After Burman’s removal, the strength of the Tripura ministry has come down to eight against the prescribed 12.



In a notification on Friday night, acting Chief Secretary Kumar Alok said, “Sudip Roy Burman ceased to be a member of the Council of Ministers. The Governor, Kaptan Singh Solanki, has acted on the advice of the Chief Minister.”



Burman is one of the architects of the BJP-IPFT (Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura) government, which wrested power from the Left Front in the 2018 Assembly polls.



During and before the recent Lok Sabha elections, the Chief Minister had said there were conspirators within the government and the party and action would be taken against them. IANS







- Advertisement -