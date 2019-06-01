PM holds bilateral talks with BIMSTEC leaders

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held separate meetings with Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, exploring ways to further strengthen bilateral ties.

A day after taking charge as prime minister for a second term, Modi also held extensive talks with Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid and PM of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth.

In the meeting between Modi and Sirisena, both leaders noted that terrorism and extremism continue to pose threat to humanity and expressed commitment for closer bilateral cooperation for peace and security in South Asia and the Indian Ocean region, the external affairs ministry said.

“Modi warmly thanked President Sirisena for his gesture of attending the ceremony and also for his good wishes. He conveyed his government’s continued commitment to further foster friendly bilateral ties with Sri Lanka,” the MEA said.

On the meeting between Modi and Jugnauth, it said both leaders agreed to work together to achieve the shared vision of security and growth of the two countries and the Indian Ocean region.

“He thanked Prime Minister Jugnauth and reiterated his commitment to further strengthening the fraternal and enduring bilateral ties between the two countries in all spheres,” said the MEA.

Modi also held talks with his Nepal counterpart K P Sharma Oli during which both leaders expressed their commitment in further deepening relations.

On Modi’s talks with Bhutanese PM Tshering, the MEA said the two leaders discussed bilateral commitments and agreed to further solidify the traditionally strong ties.

A bilateral meeting with Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid was aslo held during which they exchanged views on matters of mutual interest.

A meeting with Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov was also held. “Recalling that India and Kyrgyzstan have warm and friendly relations, the Prime Minister expressed satisfaction at the strengthening of bilateral cooperation over the years,” the MEA said.

BIMSTEC also comprises Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan. (PTI)