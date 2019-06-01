Panel to review state finance

SHILLONG: The Fifteenth Finance Commission will visit the state on June 3 with the purpose to review different aspects of the state’s finance, prior to making its recommendations to the Union government for financial devolution.

During the course of its visit in the state, the Commission headed by its Chairman NK Singh and including members AN Jha, Ashok Lahiri, Anoop Singh, Ramesh Chand and other senior officers, will hold meetings with the chief minister and his Cabinet members along with senior officers of the state government. The Commission will also separately meet representatives of rural and urban local bodies, representatives of trade and industry bodies and leaders of political parties.

Meetings will also be held with women self-help groups and the aqua entrepreneurs supported by the Meghalaya State Aquaculture Mission. The Commission will also inspect progress of MNREGS works in the state and interact with members of the village employment councils.

The Commission is also scheduled to visit the Horti hub of Meghalaya.

The state government has already submitted its memorandum to the Fifteenth Finance Commission.