Nongbri back as EKH DC

SHILLONG: MW Nongbri has been reappointed Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills district in a reshuffle of senior officials carried out by the state government.

A notification said the IAS officer has been transferred as deputy commissioner of East Khasi Hills district.

Besides, MR Synrem, Commissioner and Secretary, Transport, Information Technology and Communication has been relieved of his functions as the Commissioner and Secretary of Information Technology and Communication.

Pravin Bakshi, Secretary to the Governor and the Health and Family Welfare department, will now function as the Secretary of Information Technology and Communication.

Outgoing East Khasi Hills district Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Bhagotia has been posted as Secretary, Secretariat Administration department, but would continue to function as Commissioner of Taxes, Commissioner of Excise and Secretary to the Excise, Registration, Taxation and stamps department.

West Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner CP Gotmare has been transferred as secretary of the Education department. GLSN Dykes will replace him as Deputy Commissioner of West Jaintia Hills.