NET Qualified Students of USTM Felicitated under Pay-Back Policy

USTM Students Shine in NET-GATE

GUWAHATI: The University of Science and Technology Meghalaya has celebrated the success of its 63 NET/ SLET/GATE qualified students of 2018-2019 at a glorious programme today where 33 recently successful students were felicitated under its ‘Pay-Back Policy’. USTM will give back the entire course fee of the successful students as per this unique policy.

The function was held at the university’s Dr Nirmal Kumar Choudhury Auditorium. Shri Pallav Bhattacharyya, IPS, former Assam Spl. DGP (SB) graced the occasion as the Chief Guest while Dr Anjan Kumar Saikia, Senior Gastroenterologist was the guest of honour. The main objective of this Award ceremony was to create competitiveness among the students.

Addressing the felicitation cum award programme, Mr Pallav Bhattacharyya said that universities must work for societal development and USTM has displayed an exemplary gesture by returning the entire course fee to the successful students in the competitive examinations. Praising the state of the art infrastructure of the university, Bhattacharya said that the growth and developmental activities that has been witnessed by USTM within a decade is no doubt a matter of pride.

He encouraged the students by his inspirational words and handed over the rewards to the performer students. Addressing the students, Dr Anjan Kumar Saikia said that he was overwhelmed by the initiative of USTM to reward the successful students and lauded the university for its efforts to promote students in the North East.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of USTM said that the university is giving such kind of incentives to students so that students become more competitive and motivated. He also stated that USTM has recently launched and introduced BA Administrative Service—an entirely new course with prime focus on competitive examinations like IAS, IPS conducted by UPSC.

“The North East of India is lagging behind in producing IAS and IPS officers. Four main reasons behind this are: lack of conducive environment, lack of proper guidance, lack of resource persons and lack of encouragement. At USTM, we are following the footsteps of world class institutions as well as the institutes of excellence in our country”, he added. He also said that USTM is committed to its assurance that no brilliant student should be deprived of pursuing higher education only because of their financial incapability.

This 3-year course has six semesters and students have to appear for six papers in each semester. The students have to choose one optional subject either from Sociology, Political Science, History, Geography or Psychology. The optional subject has two papers while the four other allied papers will be focusing on areas specified by the UPSC syllabus.