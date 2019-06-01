MPCC wants Rahul to continue

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) wants Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to reconsider his decision to quit the post of AICC president.

The MPCC in its emergency meeting held on Friday unanimously resolved to urge Rahul to reconsider his decision to resign from the post following the dismal performance of the party in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

The party shot off a letter to Rahul in this regard stating that his exit at a time when the party is facing challenges from divisive and disruptive forces would lead to total disintegration of the party. The MPCC also pledged loyalty and support to the leadership of Rahul and expressed confidence that the party would see brighter days under his leadership. Thanking Rahul for his long and intensive campaigning during the polls, the party added that the defeat of the party in the hands of BJP and its allies was not all the defeat of the long cherished ideals and principles of the party, but a defeat due to the unethical and unconstitutional strategies adopted by the opponents.