Lokayukta asks DGP to probe scam in Umroi airport expansion

Hearing held on misuse of funds by GHADC MDC

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Lokayukta has asked the DGP to probe the alleged corruption in the removal of clusters for the expansion of Umroi airport.

A resident from Sylleiu Lar village in Umroi, Krongding Nongbsap, filed a complaint with the Lokayukta in this regard recently.

The Chairperson of Meghalaya Lokayukta, P K Musahary, held a hearing in this regard on Thursday and asked the DGP to depute an official at the rank of DSP to probe the matter within three weeks.

The complainant alleged that the contractor and engineer allegedly misappropriated funds while executing the works related to removal of cluster II and III obstacles for the expansion of Umroi airport.

Moreover, the work was done shabbily and there was no monitoring by the PWD officials, according to the complainant.

An official said following this, a case was registered by Lokayukta and the matter was referred to the DGP.

This is the second case being taken up by the Lokayukta.

As far as the first case of alleged corruption regarding GHADC is concerned, the Lokayukta had asked the DGP to cause a probe into the matter.

RTI activist Nilbath Ch Marak had filed a case with the Lokayukta informing that former Rongram MLA and current Asanang MDC Ismail R Marak withdrew Rs 1 crore without carrying out any works.

The complaint was that most of the projects were taken up by two local contractors, Nikseng A Sangma and Kubon Sangma and the money was also withdrawn by the duo on behalf of the MDC.

The Lokayukta held a hearing with both the parties on Thursday and gave three more weeks to the DGP to probe the matter.