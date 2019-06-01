Inventory notices served in Harijan Colony

Prohibitory order imposed

By Our Reporter

- Advertisement - - Advertisement -

SHILLONG: The Shillong Municipal Board (SMB) on Friday issued and pasted notices as part of inventory survey in more than 300 dwelling units in Harijan Colony.

To prevent any trouble, the East Khasi Hills district magistrate has promulgated an order under Section 144 CrPC prohibiting assembly of five or more persons within a radius of two kms of Motphran and Harijan Colony.

In a statement, the district magistrate said the order was necessitated in view of the information received that on May 31, the Shillong Municipal Board will be carrying out inventory survey and pasting of official notices in Harijan Colony, Mawlonghat, and that the given date is exactly one year after the breakdown of law and order and the occurrence of a riot in Motphran and Harijan Colony.

According to the statement, some vested interests or anti-social elements may take advantage of the sensitive and volatile situation during the survey thereby affecting law and order and disruption of peace and tranquility in the area.

The order prohibits any person or group of persons from obstructing any vehicular movement in the area around Motphran and Harijan Colony, carrying of arms and any other lethal weapons or any other materials having the potential to be used as a weapon which can likely cause grievous injury or harm to any person or persons in and around Motphran and Harijan Colony. The order will not be applicable to the security forces on duty.

Earlier, SMB pasted the notice after the high level committee (HLC), which has been constituted to find out a permanent solution to the issue of relocating residents of Harijan Colony last month, had asked the SMB to conduct an inventorisation in the area once again in the form of a public notice.

SMB Chief Executive Officer B. S. Sohliya said on Friday that there was no obstruction from anywhere even as he added that the notices were pasted in the units in the presence of magistrates and police contingent.

As per the notice, the settlers in the colony have been asked to furnish their information before the Board from June 3 to July 3 with regard to their possession of either piece of land, building in the colony and the period of their occupation.

As per the government, the objective of collecting information as to the number of persons residing in the colony and also their duration of occupation or stay in the colony is to prepare both long term and short term policies for resolving the long pending issue pertaining to the colony.

The HLC gave one month time to the settlers of the area to submit their papers and other documents to the SMB through the CEO of the board.

Last year, similar inventory was conducted but most of the settlers in the area did not cooperate and their details could not be ascertained.

The task of the HLC is to examine all relevant records and documents relating to the relocation of residents of the Harijan Colony. The committee will also recommend practically feasible solutions for relocation of the Harijan Colony.