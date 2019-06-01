Fruit vendors warned against using artificial ripener

SHILLONG:The Joint Commissioner (Food Safety), SN Sangma, has warned wholesalers and retailers of fruits in the state against use of calcium carbide to ripen fruits.

The warning came in the wake of reports of traders using the chemical to artificially ripen fruits.

The chemical may contain traces of arsenic and phosphorus which makes it a human health concern.

When contacted, Sangma said that the department has been informed that vendors use calcium carbide or acetylene gas on fruits such as mangoes, papayas and bananas.

Asked whether any tests were done to ascertain traces of the chemical, Sangma said, “This is a campaign and warning has been issued to them.” He said that violators will be punished according to the Food Safety & Standards (Prohibition & Restriction on sales), Regulation 2011, with jail term of six years and fine up to Rs 5 lakh.

“This is just to inform them first so that they will be aware about not using the gas and I have called them to my office to instruct them not to use it and they have assured not to,” he said adding notices will also be served to all the fruits vendors, he added.