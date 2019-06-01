Fire destroys shops in Babadam

TURA: Three shops were totally gutted in a blaze that broke out at Babadam village of Rongram block on Saturday afternoon.The fire is said to have originated from one of the shops which was also engulfed in the inferno. The site is close to the Babadam primary health centre.Two grocery stalls and a two wheeler garage were destroyed in the fire.One of the stalls was reportedly also selling petrol or kerosine. People from the village rushed to the site of the fire and using buckets and other containers lifted water from the nearby stream to douse the blaze before it could spread. There were no casualties.