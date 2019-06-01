Despite poll debacle, Cong keen to form govt in state

CLP to discuss LS results today

SHILLONG: Congress spokesperson HM Shangpliang has asserted that the party will still explore the possibility of forming government in the state with likeminded parties despite the recent poll reverses.

After the by-poll in Selsella, the strength of NPP is 21 in the House of 60 whereas that of the Congress is 19.

Shangpliang said the Congress is open to forming the government with its ‘friendly neighbours’.

Speaking to media persons here on Friday, Shangpliang said the party will meet and it would look into all aspects of contacting them.

When asked whether the Congress is serious about forming the government, Shangpliang replied in affirmative.

“All we need is just a connect with the friendly neighbourhood and we will try to see whether we can do something,” he said.

Maintaining that the party will respect the mandate of the people in the polls, he said there is not much difference between the opposition Congress and the ruling party since the NPP has 21 MLAs whereas Congress has 19.

“There is nothing to feel jeopardised about the scope of forming the government,” he said.

Shangpliang’s observations come a day ahead of the CLP meeting on Saturday to review the party’s performance in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections in the two seats of Shillong as well as Tura. The party retained the Shillong seat.

He, however, refused to divulge any information about the plan of the Congress for the state in future.

Earlier, he said the debacle in the Lok Sabha polls required a detailed introspection to understand what went wrong for the party in the polls.

The party has lost its grip over North East which was once considered its strong bastion.

The party is left with only a few MPs and the Congress does not rule any of the Northeastern states.