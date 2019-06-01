Cabinet’s first decision for India’s protectors: Modi

New Delhi: In its first decision of its second tenure, Narendra Modi government has enhanced the amount to be paid as part of ‘Prime Ministers Scholarship Scheme’ under the National Defence Fund.

“Our Government’s first decision dedicated to those who protect India,” Modi tweeted.

“Major changes approved in PM’s Scholarship Scheme under the National Defence Fund including enhanced scholarships for wards of police personnel martyred in terror or Maoist attacks,” the tweet said.

The rates of scholarship have been increased from Rs 2,000 per month to Rs 2,500 per month for boys and from Rs 2,250 per month to Rs 3,000 per month for girls.

The ambit of the scholarship Scheme has also been extended to the wards of state police personnel who “were martyred during terror/naxal attacks”.

The quota of new scholarships for wards of state police personnel will be 500 in a year. The National Defence Fund (NDF) was set up in 1962 to take charge of the voluntary donations in cash and kind received for promotion of the national defence effort, and to decide on their utilisation.

The Prime Minister’s Scholarship Scheme (PMSS) is being implemented to encourage technical and post-graduate education for widows and wards of the deceased or ex-service personnel of armed forces and paramilitary forces and Railway Protection Force.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken oath on Thursday along with his council of ministers after leading BJP-led NDA to a big election victory in the Lok Sabha polls.

The cabinet also approved extension PM-Kisan Yojana to all farmers. Stating this, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said ”The Union Cabinet has approved to extend the ambit of the scheme by including all land holding eligible farmer families.”

Tomar said this move must be considered a major decision because it fulfils a major commitment of BJP during elections.

Briefing reporters here, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said the Cabinet cleared special scheme for Control of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and Brucellosis.

The diseases of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and Brucellosis are very common amongst the livestock cow-bulls, buffaloes, sheep, goats, pigs. (Agencies)