Butcher shops to close from June 7

SHILLONG: The Khasi Jaintia Butchers’ Welfare Association (KJBWA) on Friday decided that they will not procure any cattle from Khanapara from June 3 and will keep their shops closed from June 7. Members of KJBWA who met at their office in Mawlai on Friday took the decision and also discussed the problems faced by the butchers in Khanapara.

In a statement, the association alleged that the traders smuggle the healthy cattle to Bangladesh while the inferior ones are sold to the butchers here.

The association led by president Generous Warlarpih has urged other butchers to join hands and support the move.