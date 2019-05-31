Shah gets Home, Rajnath Defence, Nirmala Finance

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday directed the allocation of portfolios among the following members of the Union Council of Ministers.



Narendra Modi



Prime Minister and also in-charge of:



Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions;



Department of Atomic Energy;



Department of Space; and



All important policy issues; and



All other portfolios not allocated to any Minister.



CABINET MINISTERS

Rajnath Singh



Minister of Defence.



Amit Shah



Minister of Home Affairs.



Nitin Gadkari



Minister of Road Transport and Highways; and



Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.



D.V. Sadananda Gowda



Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers.



Nirmala Sitharaman



Minister of Finance and



Minister of Corporate Affairs.



Ramvilas Paswan



Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.



Narendra Singh Tomar



Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare;



Minister of Rural Development; and



Minister of Panchayati Raj.



Ravi Shankar Prasad



Minister of Law and Justice;



Minister of Communications; and



Minister of Electronics and Information Technology.



Harsimrat Kaur Badal



Minister of Food Processing Industries.



Thaawar Chand Gehlot



Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.



Subrahmanyam Jaishankar



Minister of External Affairs.



Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank



Minister of Human Resource Development.



Arjun Munda



Minister of Tribal Affairs.



Smriti Irani



Minister of Women and Child Development; and Minister of Textiles.



Harsh Vardhan



Minister of Health and Family Welfare;



Minister of Science and Technology; and



Minister of Earth Sciences.



Prakash Javadekar



Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and



Minister of Information and Broadcasting.



Piyush Goyal



Minister of Railways; and



Minister of Commerce and Industry.



Dharmendra Pradhan



Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and



Minister of Steel.



Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi



Minister of Minority Affairs.



Pralhad Joshi



Minister of Parliamentary Affairs;



Minister of Coal; and



Minister of Mines.



Mahendra Nath Pandey



Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Arvind Ganpat Sawant

Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise

Giriraj Singh

Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Minister of Jal Shakti