Shah gets Home, Rajnath Defence, Nirmala Finance
NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday directed the allocation of portfolios among the following members of the Union Council of Ministers.
Narendra Modi
Prime Minister and also in-charge of:
Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions;
Department of Atomic Energy;
Department of Space; and
All important policy issues; and
All other portfolios not allocated to any Minister.
CABINET MINISTERS
Rajnath Singh
Minister of Defence.
Amit Shah
Minister of Home Affairs.
Nitin Gadkari
Minister of Road Transport and Highways; and
Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.
D.V. Sadananda Gowda
Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers.
Nirmala Sitharaman
Minister of Finance and
Minister of Corporate Affairs.
Ramvilas Paswan
Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.
Narendra Singh Tomar
Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare;
Minister of Rural Development; and
Minister of Panchayati Raj.
Ravi Shankar Prasad
Minister of Law and Justice;
Minister of Communications; and
Minister of Electronics and Information Technology.
Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Minister of Food Processing Industries.
Thaawar Chand Gehlot
Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.
Subrahmanyam Jaishankar
Minister of External Affairs.
Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Minister of Human Resource Development.
Arjun Munda
Minister of Tribal Affairs.
Smriti Irani
Minister of Women and Child Development; and Minister of Textiles.
Harsh Vardhan
Minister of Health and Family Welfare;
Minister of Science and Technology; and
Minister of Earth Sciences.
Prakash Javadekar
Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and
Minister of Information and Broadcasting.
Piyush Goyal
Minister of Railways; and
Minister of Commerce and Industry.
Dharmendra Pradhan
Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and
Minister of Steel.
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Minister of Minority Affairs.
Pralhad Joshi
Minister of Parliamentary Affairs;
Minister of Coal; and
Minister of Mines.
Mahendra Nath Pandey
Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.
Arvind Ganpat Sawant
Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise
Giriraj Singh
Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries.
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Minister of Jal Shakti