Rijiju promoted, Assam’s Rameswar Teli inducted

NEW DELHI: Despite BJP and its allies bettering their tally in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections all over North East, only Kiren Rijiju and Rameswar Teli found a place in the Union ministry leaving behind probables like Himanta Biswa Sharma and the lone NPP MP, Agatha Sangma.

Rijiju, a two-time MP from Arunachal West Lok Sabha seat and face of the BJP in North East, however, was promoted from minister of state to minister of state with independent charge in the new government while Teli, a two-term MP from Dibrugarh in Assam and a tea-tribe leader, will be only minister of state. Rijiju was minister of state for Home last time.

There was a lot of expectation about Agatha since she was the only woman from North East to win as BJP’s ally. Moreover, she was an MP earlier and also a former Union minister under Congress-led UPA.

Agatha’s name along with those of Rijiju and Teli was doing the rounds till the last moment, but she did not get any call from the office of the PM or party President Amit Shah.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Governor Tathagata Roy and Agatha herself attended the swearing-in ceremony held at the sprawling forecourt of imposing Rashtrapati Bhawan on Thursday evening.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam BJP president Ranjit Dass and other top leaders of the party attended the function.

Presidents, vice- presidents and general secretaries of allies of the BJP from the North East also attended the ceremony.