Political leaders expect better Centre-state coordination

SHILLONG: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his council of ministers were sworn-in for their second term to lead the NDA government at the Centre, different political parties in Meghalaya are optimistic that non-Congress government at the Centre and the State will lead to better coordination.

NPP state president WR Kharlukhi said Modi has done well in his previous term and this is the reason why people have reposed their faith in him.”I am sure that in his second term, people will get more benefits,” he said. Stating that the MDA government here in the state has received a lot of help in the past, he added that Chief Minister Conrad Sangma shares good rapport with the central leaders in New Delhi which will definitely help the state.

On the other hand BJP MLA and Cabinet Minister AL Hek said the agenda of the BJP is development and there is no deviation from it.

“We will work in coordination with the Centre. It must also work in coordination with all the states of the country,” Hek said while lamenting that he could not take part in the swearing-in ceremony of Modi.

Social welfare minister and UDP MLA Kyrmen Shylla said as Prime Minister Modi has brought about a lot of changes in India, he is turning it from good to the best. He also expects that both Meghalaya government and the Centre will work hand in hand with each other and the latter had assisted the state in many ways.