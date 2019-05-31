Organic farmer at 95

SHILLONG: 95-year-old Sber Majaw, an organic farmer from Lawsohtun for several decades, is an inspiration for those who want to pursue organic farming.

Additional Chief Secretary K.N.Kumar, in-charge agriculture department, invited her for launching Meghalaya Mushroom Mission on Thursday.

“She told us that when she was young, she started organic farming and continues it for not less than 70 years”, Kumar said.

The official made the nonagenarian as chief guest and she released the Mushroom Mission document.

“Even at this age, she is an active farmer”, Kumar said.

(