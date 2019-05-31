Ministership is not a right, but PM’s prerogative: Alphons

(12:10)

NEW DELHI: Former Union Minister of Tourism K.J.Alphons, who was left out from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new government that took oath on Thursday, has thanked the Prime Minister for having given him an opportunity to serve the country once.



The Rajya Sabha MP created waves 18 months back, when he was sworn-in as Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism.



On Friday, he told the media: “Ministership is not anyone’s right, but the prerogative of the Prime Minister. I am happy that the Prime Minister gave me a chance. We tried the best and during my tenure, we were able to take the third position in global tourism.”



Alphons added that he was happy for fellow Keralaite and Rajya Sabha member from Maharashtra V.Muraleedharan, who has been accomodated in the new government. “He is a real politician and he has got all the contacts. I am sure he will do well too,” said Alphons.



A former bureaucrat, Alphons quit the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in 2006 to contest the Assembly polls as an independent candidate and won with the support of the CPI-M.



At the end of his five-year term in 2011, he joined the BJP and refused to contest again. In 2018, he was made a Union Minister and has since then been based in Delhi. Alphons plans to stay on in the national capital, as he is also a lawyer by profession.

IANS