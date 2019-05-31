Govt buildings to be strengthened

SHILLONG: The state government is contemplating to retrofit structures to make them safer.

Retrofitting government building involves changing its systems or structure after its initial construction and occupation.

This work can improve amenities for the building’s occupants and improve the performance of it.

As technology develops, building retrofits can significantly reduce energy and water usage.

Sources from the Revenue and Disaster Management department informed that the idea is being mooted to make the government offices safer and secure.

The department will soon meet to discuss about the matter after which it would be taken to the chief minister. The government also plans to install many safety measures in the offices.

Sources also said that the proposal was taken up with the North Eastern Council earlier but the idea could not move forward due to high rates in the detailed project report (DPR).