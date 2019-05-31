Finance panel visit

SHILLONG:The 15th Finance Commission will visit the state from June 3 to 5.

During the visit, the commission will meet Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues and the officials.

The commission will also be interacting with the representatives of all the tiers of the local bodies (both urban and rural), political parties and trade industry at Pinewood Hotel.

The state government will submit a memorandum to the finance commission highlighting the needs of the state and its potential.