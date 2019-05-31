Dorbar paidbah needed before issuing NOC

Land should not be given to central forces: KSU

SHILLONG: The Executive Member (EM) Elaka, Pyniaid Syiem said the KHADC will issue an executive order in a few days time directing traditional heads to convene the Dorbar paidbah before issuing No Objection Certificate (NOC) to military or para-military forces.

This comes in the wake of allegations made by the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) on the sale of land at Lakhra-Beltola in Ri-Bhoi district to the Border Security Force (BSF).

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Syiem informed that the Hima Mylliem wrote to the Council on March 22 to seek the Council’s approval on the NOC.

The KHADC has decided to not issue the NOC to the land owner. With the land belonging to a private individual, Syiem said the Council will intervene if residents object as it may affect their agricultural lands.

Meanwhile, president of the KSU, Lambok Marngar said the union will continue to oppose any military or para-military forces who try to occupy land in the Hynniewtrep areas.

He added that the central forces especially the defense forces contribute to traffic congestion and that they encroached into people’s land.

He said KHADC should not entertain any permission to give away land to central forces.

On the other hand, the union suggested that the decision to issue NOC should come from the Dorbar and not only from the secretary or headman.

Commenting about the Hima Mylliem, Marngar said, “Don’t want to indulge in mudslinging with the Hima Mylliem but said if Hima claims to be unaware of the development then why should it send the matter to be approved by the KHADC?”

General secretary of the union, Donald Thabah said the responsibility of the Hima is to preserve the land and asserted that it should have rejected the NOC outrightly rather than acting as a post office by taking it to KHADC.