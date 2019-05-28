Wife refutes HNLC-police version of Romeo’s death

SHILLONG: The wife of late Romeo Lyngdoh, has raised suspicion about the nature of death of Lyngdoh, who was shot dead by HNLC militants in Lapalang village of Pynursla.She is also upset over the mudslinging between the Police and the HNLC. In a statement issued here Rilda Mary Khonji, the wife of late Romeo, asserted that whatever that has been reported in the media cannot be construed as the truth. Urging the concerned authorities to provide details leading to his death, she said, “I hope that the truth will be revealed and I want to know the reason behind the death of my husband.” She further mentioned that his killing was result of jealousy. Pointing to the mudslinging between the HNLC and the police, she said the reports that appeared in the media is a figment of somebody’s imagination and that she being his wife knows better about him.She asserted that there is no link with the HNLC. She was disturbed over the news that the new car they bought was from the money collected for the insurgent group.She added that their old car was exchanged for a new one for which a car loan was also applied and added that the concerned authorities can find out from Nissan’s auto company.She denied that her husband was a trader/businessman and said he was a man with responsibilities tasked to look after the clan lands besides looking after his immediate family. On the day he was shot (April 12), Khonji said their son visited her sister whose house was nearby.

Lyngdoh went to look out for his son in the verandah and then she heard the voice, “Bahlieh, Bahlieh, come here.”

“It was at that time that I heard gun shots and saw my husband collapsing to the ground bleeding profusely,” she said.

It may be mentioned that the HNLC had claimed responsibility for killing Lyngdoh asserting that he was a sanctioned agent who worked as a police informer.

On the other hand, police denied this and termed him as an over-ground worker of HNLC.