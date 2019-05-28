Terror grips Nepal as police recover 3 bombs

Kathmandu: A bomb disposal team of the Nepal Army has disposed three explosive devices in the country, a day after four people died in three blasts in the capital, officials said on Monday.

The first bomb was planted on a footpath in front of an office in Kaski district. It was disposed on Monday morning, the Himalayan Times reported.

It is believed that the bomb was planted on Sunday night, a police report said.

Another explosive device was found near Durbar Party Palace at Durbar Marga in Pokhara city. It was also disabled.

The third bomb was found along the Bhupi Sherchan Highway at Nagdanda in Kaski district.

The police said these bombs were planted in areas frequently visited by people and were more powerful than the ones used on Sunday, according to the report.

Security has been beefed up after four people died and seven others were injured in three explosions in Kathmandu on Sunday.

Improvised or crude explosive devices are believed to have been used to set off the blasts, according to the police. (IANS)