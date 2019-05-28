Shillong shines in HSSLC Arts

SHILLONG/TURA: The Class XII HSSLC Arts examinations results which were simultaneously declared with the SSLC results on Monday saw institutes of Shillong virtually make a clean sweep at the top.

St. Anthony’s took away five honours, including the first four, in the top ten list.

Diana Kharbithai of St. Anthony’s Hr. Sec. School was the 1st position holder in the state. Others who did exceptionally well included St. Edmund’s Hr. Sec. School with two positions, Lady Keane, St. Mary’s, Christian Academy and H. Elias Memorial School.

Only Don Bosco College of Tura figured in the top ten list with Anoushka M Marak securing the 7th position.

The overall pass percentage in the HSSLC was 76.28 which was slightly better than last year’s. The pass percentage in 2015 was 71.84, in 2016 it was 74.04, in 2017 it was 75.3 and in 2018 it was 74.78.