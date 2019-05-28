Tura girl tops, Khasi-Jaintia Hills dominates in SSLC

SHILLONG/TURA: The results of this year’s Class X Secondary School Leaving Certificate examinations have brought cheer across the state with schools in both the Khasi and Garo Hills region doing exceptionally well to find berths in the state’s top twenty positions.

While the limelight was clearly on 16-year-old Neelam Kumari of Embee Rosebud Secondary School from Tura who took the first position among the top twenty of the state, St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School from Shillong region had six of its students on the merit list with Darila Akor Kharmawphlang bagging the second position.

St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School also bagged the 4th, 10th and 11th positions besides sharing the seventh and eighth.

All Saints Diocesan Higher Secondary School, Shillong secured the 12th position while sharing the eighth and 18th.

Sacred Heart Boys’ Higher Secondary School bagged the ninth position.

St, Anthony’s Higher Secondary School, which had bagged the top slots in the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate examinations earlier, had to be content with sharing the 13th and 15th positions.

Other schools in the city which shared the 15th position are Synod Higher Secondary School and Leads Secondary School, Lankerding.

St. Joseph Girls’ Higher Secondary School and Auxilium Girls’ Higher Secondary School from the city shared the 16th position.

While the 19th position was shared by Laban Bengali Higher Secondary School with St. Thomas Higher Secondary School Mairang, the 20th position was shared by St. Margaret’s Higher Secondary School with Anderson Higher Secondary School, Nongstoin and Sherwood School, Tura. (Top 20 list on P-10)

Jaintia Hills too had reason to cheer as Luigi Dalian Pasweth of QC Springside English Secondary School, Jowai bagged the third position. The fifth position was shared between Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Secondary School, Lamin and Bhaitbari Higher Secondary School, Bhaitbari in West Garo Hills.

Two schools from Jaintia Hills — K J P Synod Mihngi Higher Secondary School, Jowai and Marian Hill Higher Secondary School, Jowai — shared the 13th and 14th positions respectively.Known for years for their outstanding performance in SSLC examinations, Sherwood School of Tura once again proved their mettle with five of its students finding their names in the list of toppers.

As many as 25 from the Khasi-Jaintia region and 11 from seven different schools of Garo Hills made it to the coveted Top-20 list.

A huge number of students – 50050 — appeared for the SSLC examinations this year, but only 27887 of them cleared the tests. The overall pass percentage, for both regular and non-regular, was pegged at 55.72 per cent.

However, the percentage among the regular students saw an improvement. Out of 21892 students, 16761 were declared successful with a percentage of 76.56. Students from 615 schools in the state appeared in this year’s SSLC examinations.

The pass percentage though showed a marginal decline as compared to last year.

The pass percentage in 2015 was 53.11, in 2016 it was 54.10, in 2017 it was 54.04 and in 2018 it was 56.76.

Repeaters bring down SSLC pass percentage

The repeaters have pulled down the pass percentage of SSLC like the previous years.

The overall pass percentage of SSLC is above 55% this year and this means that around 45% will have to again write the examinations next year.

While the pass percentage of regular students this year is 76.56, that of private students with test is 43.14 and those who passed without test is 36.99.

Terming the result as not impressive, Controller of Examinations, MBoSE, T R Laloo said there are many repeaters which result in reduced pass percentage.

“We can only say that the system has failed. We need to have a relook at the education system and the stakeholders like MBoSE, parents, teachers and school authorities will have to come together to address the concerns”, he said.

He also said there is a gap between the pass percentage of urban students and those from the rural areas.