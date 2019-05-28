Re settles with marginal gain of 2 paise against $

Mumbai: The rupee Monday gave away its morning gains and closed with a marginal rise of 2 paise at 69.51 against the US dollar amid a recovery in the greenback against Asian currencies and foreign fund flows.

Forex traders said the rise in the rupee was in line with uptrend in equities and foreign fund inflows. However, rising crude oil prices dampened the sentiment of traders.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened higher at 69.40 and further went to touch the day’s high of 69.34. The local currency, however, pared gains and finally settled at 69.51, registering a rise of 2 paise over its previous close.

On Friday, the domestic unit had closed at 69.53.

The yield of benchmark 10-year government bonds fell to a 13-month low of 7.165 per cent after the Reserve Bank announced open market operations in June, Retail Research Head Deepak Jasani said. (PTI)