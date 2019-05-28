More pressure groups join chorus to exclude tribals from other states

SHILLONG: Seng Samla Madanrting, Federation of Khasi Jaintia Garo People’s and Hynniewtrep Youth Council extended support to the demand of the Synjuk ki Nongsynshar Shnong, Nongthymmai Pyllun to remove some of the tribals as listed in the Presidential Order of 1950 expressing concern over the increasing number of non-indigenous tribals settling in Meghalaya. This demand grew louder with the three organisations welcoming the move. It may be mentioned that the Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement also supported the demand of the Synjuk. Addressing the press on Monday, president of Seng Samla Madanrting, Roderick Aldo Rajee expressed concern over the growing number of non-indigenous tribals who are settling in and around Madanrting. Stating that the issue has to be addressed at the earliest, he said, “The increasing number of non-indigenous people will pose potential threat to the tribals of the state. They have started to dominate and we urge the state government to take notice. The indigenous groups from other states are enjoying ST status here in our state.”The three aforementioned organisations demanded to de-notify the outsiders in the list and allow only the three main tribes viz. Khasi, Jaintia and Garo in Meghalaya. Meanwhile, an FKJGP member Wilfred Kharumnuid said many shops are occupied by tribals from other states. Asked, Rajee said, “It is not too late to oppose, there is still time if the government takes serious notice.”

It may be recalled that the Synjuk Ki Nongsynshar Shnong, Nongthymmai Pyllun has requested the government to take up the matter with the Centre to amend the list of Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Scheduled Caste (SC) in the Presidential Order applicable in Meghalaya.

The government was urged to adopt a concrete methodology and issue guidelines to detect the tribals who migrate from other states so that the rights of the tribals here will not be encroached.