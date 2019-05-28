News Alerts
MEGHALAYA

HYC chases away 25 illegal labourers

By By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC), Mawlai circle, conducted the anti-influx operation called ‘Sier Lapalang Operation’ and drove away 25 labourers who allegedly did not possess valid documents.
In a statement issued here, general secretary of the council, Bashan Lyngdoh Mawnai conducted the anti-influx operation starting from Mawlai Mawroh till Mawlai Nonglum and Mawlai Umjapung up to Mawlai Mawiong Rim.

) In the operation, the HYC deported 25 outsiders including three from Mawroh, seven from Nonglum, ten from Mawiong and five from Mawiong Rim.
Mawnai said the operation is a part of the demand for implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state.
HYC has warned Khasi contractors to not employ outsiders without proper documents.

