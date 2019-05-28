Conrad launches Aroma Mission

NONGPOH: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma launched the Aroma Mission and also inaugurated the processing unit of essential oil at Byrwa in Ri Bhoi district on Monday.

Addressing the gathering, Conrad said that the Aroma Mission is a very important initiative of the state government that will add value to the available resources.

Stating that the GDP is the benchmark of economic growth of a nation or state, it becomes all the more important for any government to think of overall development in all sectors so that the economy moves sustainably.

Stressing on the significance of agriculture and allied sectors, he said the government is ensuring that it gets its due returns and the farmers get the income and importance that they deserve.

He informed that products like broomsticks and bay leaves will now be categorised as agro forestry products so that farmers can easily engage in its sale.

Conrad said that the people have traditionally used the medicinal and aromatic plants available in the state for various ailments and diseases and it is about time that the knowledge of the medicinal plants should be shared with the rest of the world while ensuring that it is protected and patented.

Earlier in his address, Additional Chief Secretary and Agriculture Production Commissioner K N Kumar informed that the mission is exclusively for the development of aromatic and medicinal plants of the State.

He said that Meghalaya has surplus of cultivable wastelands where plantations of this kind can be encouraged.

He added that lemon grass and citronella plants will be grown over 50 acres covering five hectares in every district to meet the eventual target of 1000 hectares depending on the response of the farmers in the next four to five years.

He further informed that the Rs 18-crore mission is an end-to-end mission and plantations will be enhanced only when buyers are assured.

The chief minister also released the Aroma Mission document and inaugurated the distillation unit during the occasion.

Among others who were present and spoke during the function were Abdul Samat, Director, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – Central Institute of Medicinal Aromatic Plants, P Sampat Kumar, CEO, Meghalaya Basin Development Authority and Ri Bhoi DC, R Kurbah.