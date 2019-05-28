CM inaugurates dairy centre at Mawiong

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma inaugurated the Directorate of Dairy Development and the Meghalaya Milk Processing Centre at Mawiong, in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, and other dignitaries on Monday.

Addressing the gathering Conrad said that the opening of the centre will give milk production a much needed boost and termed it as a massive revolution in the dairy sector.

Stating that almost all Northeastern states were deficient in milk production he was optimistic that the functioning of the new unit will help meet the present demands of milk consumption in the state which currently stands at about 2,00,000 metric tonnes annually and also secure the nutritional needs of children.

“There is a huge demand for organic milk. Meghalaya can play a pivotal role to fill up the gap in the supply of organic milk to other states and even neighbouring countries. This is a huge economic opportunity for our state and farmers,” he added.

He also informed that the operation of the unit will be handed over to the East Khasi Hills District Milk Cooperative Union shortly.

Tynsong acknowledged the important role of cooperatives in the milk production sector and urged them to work with commitment as they are a source of providing employment opportunities to thousands of people in both the urban and rural areas.

Agriculture Production Commissioner K.N Kumar, in his address, said that India is the largest producer of milk in the entire world and accounted for 16 per cent of the total global production.

There is a shortage of about 1.65 lakh metric tonnes and there is an urgent need to triple the production to meet the current demand necessitated by the increase in purchasing power and lifestyle changes of the people, he added.

Stating that the cattle reared in the state is primarily for meat and only 40 per cent accounts for milk production, he underlined the need for extra investment in the sector and to provide the necessary training to equip the farmers with the necessary skill set to rear high yielding cross bred variety of cattle to increase milk production.

Others present at the function were PT Sawkmie, MLA Mawlai Constituency, George B Lyngdoh, MLA Umroi, Adelbert Nongrum, MLA North Shillong and students and officials who came from different parts of the state.