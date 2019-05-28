Changing phase of leadership from GH

SHILLONG: After every election, a question arises as to who is the undisputed leader from Garo Hills.

There were comparisons between PA Sangma and Mukul Sangma in the past but the focus shifted to Mukul and Chief Minister Conrad Sangma after the 2013 and 2018 Assembly elections respectively.

In the past, after he took over as chief minister in 2010 ousting his predecessor DD Lapang, Congress leader Mukul ruled for the remaining term firmly despite the recurring demand for change of leadership.

Later in the 2013 Assembly polls, Mukul single handedly managed to ensure victory for the Congress with 29 seats in the House of 60 with only two MLAs from the NPP – James Sangma and Nihim D Shira.

Then Mukul was considered as the undisputed leader of Garo Hills but the glory did not last long.

The 2018 Assembly polls saw a reversal with NPP securing 20 seats. One more seat was added after the recent by-poll to Selsella.

After the death of PA Sangma in 2016, Conrad, who contested the by-poll for Tura Lok Sabha seat, emerged victorious.

Later, after NPP and other non-Congress parties registered a win in 2018 polls, Conrad was under compulsion to return to state politics and contested South Tura seat successfully to carry on as the chief minister of the state.

With the Tura Lok Sabha and Selsella by-poll results, Conrad is gradually emerging as a new leader from Garo Hills.