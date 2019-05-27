Tura student tops Meghalaya SSLC exams

TURA: The results of this year’s Class X Secondary School Leaving Certificate examinations has brought cheer across the state with schools in both the Khasi and Garo Hills region doing exceptionally well to find a berth in the state’s top twenty positions.

But the limelight was clearly on a 16 year old Neelam Kumari of Embee Rosebud Secondary School from Tura who took the first position among the top twenty of the state.

Student Darila Akor Kharmawphlang of St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School led the toppers list from the Shillong region by securing the second position in the state.

As many as eleven students from seven different schools of Garo Hills found a berth in the top twenty list while there were 25 others from the Khasi-Jaintia region.

St. Mary’s Higher secondary School in Shillong was the biggest gainer in the state list with six of its students in the state merit list. Tura was close behind courtesy Sherwood School of Tura.

Known for years for their outstanding performance in successive SSLC examinations, Sherwood School once again proved their mettle with five of its students finding their names in the toppers list.

A huge number of students, totaling 50050, from across the state appeared for the SSLC examinations, this year, but only 27887 of them cleared the tests. The overall pass percentage, for both regular and non-regular, was pegged at 55.72 percent.

However, the percentage among the regular students saw an improvement. Out of 21892 students 16761 were declared passed with a percentage of 76.56. Students from 615 schools in the state appeared in this year’s SSLC examinations.

District Wise results: East Jaintia Hills district, having the lowest number of students (1866) appearing for the SSLC exam, obtained the highest pass percentage of 77.06%.

The East Khasi Hills region with Shillong as the centre had the highest number of students (12769) who wrote the SSLC exams and the pass percentage was pegged at 74.94.

Other districts registered pass percentages were West Garo Hills 38.17%, East Garo Hills 40.34%, South Garo Hills 39.07%, West Khasi Hills 68.90%, Ri-Bhoi 71.38%, South West Garo Hills 25.92%, North Garo Hills 36.32%, South West Khasi Hills 59.44% and West Jaintia Hills 75.77%.