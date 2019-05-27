SSLC, HSSLC results today

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) will announce the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) (Arts) examinations on Monday.

Controller of Examinations T.R. Laloo informed that the results can be accessed from six websites, www.megresults.nic.in, www.jagranjosh.com, www.newsnation.in, www.newsstate.com, www.meghalayaonline.in, www.meghalaya.shiksha and www.results.shiksha

Meanwhile, sources in the MBoSE said the police are investigating into the report of fake results being uploaded on a website NVHSQ.ORG. The MBoSE has filed an FIR against the website which circulated fake results of the examinations on Tuesday.