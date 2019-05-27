Shillong shines in HSSLC Arts results

TURA: The Class XII Higher Secondary (HSSLC) examinations results which were simultaneously declared with the Matric results on Monday saw the higher secondary institutions of Shillong literally sweeping the results.

St. Anthony’s took away five honors, including the first four, in the top ten list.

Diana Kharbithai of St. Anthony’s Higher secondary School was the 1st position holder in the state. Others who did exceptionally well included St. Edmund’s Higher Secondary School with two positions, Lady Keane, St. Mary’s, Christian Academy and H.Elias Memorial school.

Only Don Bosco College of Tura figured in the top ten list with Anoushka M Marak securing the 7th position in the HSSLC top ten list. The overall pass percentage in the HSSLC was 76.28%.