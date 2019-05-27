Prestone dares Pala to name ministers taking cuts from coal

SHILLONG: After Shillong MP Vincent Pala accused the MDA ministers and MDCs of getting a cut for allowing illegal coal trucks to ply in the state, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong has asked the MP to be specific and give the names of ministers involved.

Pala had alleged that truckers have to pay Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000 at some check gates for the coal-laden trucks to pass through. He had also alleged that some ministers and MDCs were also getting a cut.

Tynsong said, “Let him (Pala) substantiate with documents and give specific names of the ministers who are involved”.

Terming the allegation as unfortunate, Tynsong said he was not aware of any minister being involved in such activities adding if Pala gives names of the specific ministers, action will be taken accordingly.

Tynsong reiterated that the government is concerned about illegal mining of coal and its transportation and would take measures to ensure no such activity takes place.

When contacted, Pala said he had received feedback from people that the tuckers have to pay Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000 at a weighbridge in Umling for passage of the coal-laden trucks after the Supreme Court recently allowed transportation of coal.