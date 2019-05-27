Pressure groups remain firm on opposing CAB

SHILLONG/TURA: Much before the second NDA government takes charge at the Centre, pressure groups in the state have made it clear that their opposition to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill will continue.

The BJP, which leads the NDA, had said in its manifesto for the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections and even after that it would pursue the bill and enact it into law after having failed in its attempt during the alliance’s last term in power.

The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), Federation of Khasi Jaintia & Garo People (FKJGP) and several Garo organisations opposed to the bill have reiterated that they will continue to fight any move by the BJP government at the Centre from imposing it in the region while questioning the party’s sincerity to protect the indigenous people.

Speaking to The Shillong Times, KSU president Lambokstarwell Marngar and FKJGP president Wellbirth Rani asserted that BJP cannot protect the indigenous people since there are no laws strong enough to do it.

According to them, outsiders pose a major threat to the minority communities in the state and the North East as a whole. Marngar said, “How will BJP protect the indigenous people? What are the laws to protect us? Show us the laws and we shall debate. The BJP should scrap CAB if it wants to protect the indigenous people.”

Echoing him, Rani said they couldn’t trust the BJP. “We cannot trust it. Look at the NRC exercise in Assam, it is only eyewash. The CAB is being brought in to defeat the NRC. It is the double standards of the government,” he said.

Marngar said the BJP was against the indigenous people given its insistence on CAB despite opposition to it in the North East. “Time will tell, but we are firm on opposing the bill. The organisation is ready,” he said.

Rani said the North East Indigenous People’s Forum will meet on June 16 in Guwahati to discuss the CAB.

The CAB issue was also the highlight of the discussion during the 9th annual general meeting of the A’chik Youth Welfare Organisation (AYWO) at Anogre village of West Garo Hills that was attended by leaders from several organisations like the GSU, FKJGP & ADE.

The two-day meeting, which concluded on Saturday, included the oath- taking ceremony of the new leaders of the AYWO who promised to continue the fight against CAB.

The members also burnt the effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP party president Amit Shah and former Home minister Rajnath Singh.

Addressing the members of AYWO and the invited leaders of other organisations, newly appointed president Sengbath Ch Marak asserted that since its inception, the NGO had been fighting to safeguard the Garo tribe from unabated intrusion — social, economic and political.

“Mixed marriage is a social intrusion, benami business by non-Garos is economic intrusion and participation of non-Garos in GHADC is political intrusion,” he said.

“If we stand united, we will not be divided. If we are divided, our backyard will be invaded,” said Sengbath urging all to remember freedom fighter Togan Nengminza who sacrificed himself in defence of the tribe against the British.

“If we fail to defend our rights today, our grand children will not be able to live freely in our motherland tomorrow like we are doing today. Our land will be swamped by the outsiders,” he added.

“The government can take us to jail, but they cannot erase our love for our motherland and it is our fundamental duty to protect our land. It is high time we campaign aggressively and make sure that our demand is met,” said GSU president Tengsak Momin.

“We are being threatened by illegal immigrants and we are fighting tirelessly for containing the menace. It is only due to these efforts and relentless agitation by 13 NGOs of Meghalaya including AYWO that the Meghalaya government is coming up with more than 20 entry- exit points in Garo Hills alone,” said ADE president Dalseng Ch Momin.

Founding president, Adinson Momin urged the NGO to live with integrity and abide by the rules set by them.

“AYWO is apolitical and stands for what is right,” said Momin.