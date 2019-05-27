Oz edge home in England thriller

London: A masterful century by Steve Smith underscored Australia’s victory over England in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup warm-up game at the Hampshire Bowl.

Smith hit England’s bowlers to all parts to power Australia to a total of 297-9 and a 12-run win in Saturday’s World Cup warm-up match at Southampton. The game may have lacked official ODI status, but it didn’t lack for tension. If these teams were to serve up a classic like this when they meet at Lord’s on June 25, such a match would be talked about for years.

With 98 overs bowled, the game had yet to be decided. England needed 21 runs, with two wickets in hand. The tailenders Adil Rashid and Liam Plunkett were at the crease, Rashid all skittish invention, Plunkett favouring heavy blows into the leg-side. Summoned to bowl the penultimate over, Kane Richardson was outstanding, holding his nerve to restrict the pair to just six runs. With 15 needed from the last, it was left to Marcus Stoinis. His first delivery was banged in. It sat up, and Plunkett clubbed it hard and flat into the leg-side where Glenn Maxwell, on as a sub fielder and glinting into the setting sun, took a superb running catch. England’s fight was over. Australia had won by 12 runs.Australia will be emboldened. Richardson and Jason Behrendorff were sharp and threatening in the absence of gun quicks Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc. (UNI)