Modi in Varanasi: Thanksgiving, temple visit on itinerary

VARANASI: Prime Minister in-waiting Narendra Modi on Monday arrived here in his parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh to thank the people for reposing their faith in him and offer prayers at the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Modi, who flew in from Ahmadabad, was greeted by BJP President Amit Shah, Governor Ram Naik, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other BJP leaders at the airport.

He then went to the Reserve Police Lines by a helicopter and then drove to the Kashi Vishwanath temple where he performed a special ‘puja’.

Varanasi, on Monday, turned out in its Sunday best to welcome its MP who has won with a record margin of 4.8 lakh votes.

Strings of saffron balloons lined along the route, fluttering gaily in the winds and people lined up on both sides of the road to wave out to the Prime Minister.

Groups of ‘dhol’ players played welcome songs and children danced to welcome the Prime Minister-in waiting.

Modi was scheduled to address a gathering of workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during this first visit to his constituency after he won the Lok Sabha elections by the huge margin.

He was expected to travel by road from the police lines to Bansphatak. Following his temple visit at Kashi Vishwanath and Kal Bhairav, he would address a gathering of workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Pundit Deen Dayal Hastakala Academy, said Manish Dixit state in-charge of BJP. The programme was expected to last four hours.

On Sunday, Modi was in Gujarat to meet his mother Heeraben. He sought her blessings after leading the BJP to a massive victory in the Lok Sabha polls. IANS