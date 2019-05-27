M’laya Olympic Association to celebrate Olympic Day 2019

SHILLONG: To celebrate the Olympic day 2019, the Meghalaya State Olympic Association will organie the following events: – Inter College Quiz competetion (class 11 above) on June 18. The topic will be on Sports. Cash prize and Trophy will be given along with certificates; Second 10K Shillong Run for Men and Women above 16yrs on June 21 and the route will be the same as last year, Cash Prizes will be awarded Rs. 10000,7000 and 5000 and 5 consolation prizes of 1000 rupees will be awarded. T-shirts will be given to the participants and the registration fee is Rs.100 each. Registration form can be obtain from Rubok Sports, Umsohsun, below Mahari and sons, Style Craft Police bazar, Sports Centre, Polo,Sports Shop Police point Laitumkhrah, Grocery shop Mawlai bus stand,Phudmuri and from MSOA office.Birth certificate xerox copy should be produced along with the forms. Along with these, special events of Run, Jog and Walk approximately 3km for 10yrs to below 16yrs Boys and Girls will also be conducted. Attractive prizes for the top 20 runners will be given and all registered participants will be given T shirts no entry fee for this group. The Last date for submission of forms will be June 15. For further details following numbers can be contacted: 9856041365, 9436103736, 9436102663, 7085941454.